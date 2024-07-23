Delta: Police Nab Five Suspected Armed Robbers, Cultists, Recover Weapons

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended five suspected armed robbers and cultists in the state’s Ethiope-West Local Government Area, Oghara.

The suspects are Ochuko Joel Ofoye, 35, Michael Anwul, 29, Great Ojareri, 35, Innocent Esefeta, 31, and Ogaga Ebuke, 27.

A Police Special Team nabbed them on July 18, 2024, in various locations in Oghara.

The suspects were found to be in possession of two AK-47 magazines and 29 rounds of live ammunition, as well as a locally produced pistol with one live cartridge stashed in a shoe.

SP Bright Edafe, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement released on Monday.

“The team led by ASP Julius Robinson on 18/07/2024 at about 0930hrs in a covert intelligence led operation raided three different syndicates of cultists/suspected armed robbers at various location in Oghara Town, Ethiope East LGA of Delta State and effected the arrest of five (5) suspects namely Ochuko Joel Ofoye “m” 35yrs of Jeddo Community in Okpe LGA Delta State, a member of Juris Confraternity and Michael Anwul “m” aged 29yrs of Alisimie Community Agbor, in Ika South LGA Delta State of Juris confraternity and custodian of arms in whose possession two(2) AK 47 Magazines and twenty-Nine (29) rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

“Other suspects include Great Ojareri ‘m’ 35 yrs of Oghareki Community in Ethiope West LGA Oghara Delta State, a member of Eiye Confraternity also a custodian of arms and Innocent Esefeta “m” aged 31 yrs of Efisere Community in Ughelli North LGA Delta State, resident at behind Ibori Road Oghara Delta State.

“Investigation revealed that he is the owner of the recovered Beretta pistol, and lastly Ogaga Ebuke “m” 27yrs of Okpe Community in Orerokpe LGA Delta State a resident of Western Delta Road in Oghara Delta State and member of Juris Confraternity and a locally made pistol with one live cartridge concealed in a shoe was recovered from his resident.

“Suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.