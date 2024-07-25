Delta: Police Uncover Kidnappers’ Hideout, Seize Arms Cache

The Delta State Police Command has discovered and seized a large cache of weapons, including three AK-49 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, and 207 rounds of live ammunition, from a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Ughrughelli village, Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The police made the recovery beside the rail track on May 30, 2024, about 1050hrs, according to DAILY POST.

According to a statement issued by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe on Wednesday, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO Agbarho Division, facilitated the recovery.

The statement disclosed that the Police “cordoned off the entire area and carried out an intensive search during which sack bags were sighted hidden and upon search of the sack bags, three (3) AK-49 rifles, two (2) AK-47 Rifles, and Two Hundred and Seven (207) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered”.

“The command has launched a serious manhunt for the fleeing suspected kidnappers.”