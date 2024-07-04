Delta: Son Butchers Father, Attempts To Kill Mother In Horrific Attack

Tragedy struck in Okpare, Olomu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, on Wednesday, as a son murdered his father, a reverend in the Anglican Church.

According to PUNCH Online, the priest, Rev. Isaac Umurie, one of the reverends of St. John’s Anglican Church in Okpare-Olomu, was hacked to death in his sleep in the early hours of the day by his 28-year-old son, Ufuoma Umurie.

It was revealed that the crime occurred about 2 a.m., with the mother narrowly escaping being butchered alongside the reverend.

The suspect allegedly chased his mother while she was trying to save her husband’s life, but she escaped unharmed.

Ufuoma, who is currently in police custody, is reported to have used a cutlass to chop his father’s skull and other portions of his body while he was sleeping, before neighbours and church members gained entry to the apartment.

Although the circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear at the time of publishing this report, many community sources claimed that Ufuoma was mentally disturbed and that this was the suspect’s second attack on the father.

However, it was learned that during the ensuing brawl, the suspect was overpowered, captured, and turned over to the police at the Otu-Jeremi Divisional Headquarters.

Commenting, one of the sources said, “This is the second time Ufuoma is attacking his father. The other time, he beat him, and the Okpare-Olomu vigilante held him. But the father pleaded that he should not be taken to the police station. We heard that he is not mentally stable.

“The priest has a few years to retire. He was brought closer home because of his retirement before this unfortunate incident.”

When reached, SP Bright Edafe, the state Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, confirmed the incident.

“The suspect is already in police custody and he would be prosecuted for the crime,” Edafe said.