Denilson Igwe Debunks Rumours That Emmanuella Purchased A House

Denilson Igwe, a comedian, has claimed that his former colleague Mark Angel lied about their protégé Emmanuella purchasing a house for her parents.

Denilson disputed the claim that Emmanuella purchased a house for her parents in 2020, during an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu shared on X platform Monday, stating that she was unaware of building material costs and didn’t have control over her social media accounts.

Also, according to Denilson, Emmanuella’s life, including her social media presence was heavily influenced by Mark Angel.

READ MORE: Mark Angel Paid Emmanuella N20,000 Monthly, We Didn’t Know We Were Making $160,000 Monthly – Denilson Igwe

Citing the presence of many males, he expressed worries regarding Emmanuella and colleague skit creator Success’ living circumstances in Mark Angel’s home.

He said,

“They say Emmanuella build a house for the family which she doesn’t know the amount of block, I met her last month, when you hear Emmanuella post anything, she can’t, Emmanuella is living in mark’s house even till now,

Na mark get the TikTok, Instagram everything, Emmanuella no get wheel of her own now, the phone she’s using isn’t logged in to those accounts, na me give him the name Mark Angel, even success and Emmanuella dey him house with a lot of boys and those girls don grow mesef I’m speaking up for them because Emmanuella cannot speak up for herself, we were the first to get first YouTube award even when they bring the award of 1million views, I said how will dey give award without money he said that thing no mean say he wan stop YouTube sef.”