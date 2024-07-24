Dj Cuppy Mourns As She Announces Loss Of Grandmother

Florence Otedola, a Nigerian disc jockey better known as DJ Cuppy, has confirmed the death of her maternal grandmother.

The billionaire heiress said she finds consolation in knowing her grandmother is now “in heaven”.

She expressed gratitude for how her grandmother reared her mother, who in turn raised her.

READ MORE: US Election: If Kamala Harris Doesn’t Win, I’ll Divorce My Wife Of 47years – Charly Boy Declares

On her X handle on Tuesday, the music star wrote:

“My mummy’s mother has passed away. I’m finding comfort knowing she’s in heaven, looking down on us with love. What a life she lived!

“I’m so grateful for the way she shaped my mum, who then shaped me. I’m praying for my very own during this sudden season of change, but we already know that our God is good all the time.

“Grandma Kaduna, your spirit lives on, guiding and comforting us #RIP.”

SEE POST: