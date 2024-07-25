DJ Cuppy’s Maternal Grandmother Laid To Rest In Emotional Ceremony

Famous Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, often known as DJ Cuppy, has said her goodbyes to her grandmother, Mrs. Cecelia Atta, who was laid to rest in a poignant ceremony.

Celebrating her grandmother’s life and reflecting on the huge loss, the DJ and billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter shared moments from the melancholy occasion on Instagram Wednesday.

DJ Cuppy’s immediate family, including her parents and siblings, attended the burial, demonstrating togetherness and respect.

To honour the late Mrs. Atta’s legacy, the family dressed in traditional white lace outfits with burgundy headgears.

DJ Cuppy’s eulogy conveyed both pain and gratitude for her grandmother’s effect on her family.

She wrote:

“Rest in Peace Grandma! 🕊️👵🏾❤️ I love that in our culture, we celebrate and honour the beautiful life of our beloved ones. While it’s a deep loss, I find comfort in knowing she’s in heaven, looking down on us with love. She lived an amazing life, and I’m so grateful for the way she shaped my mum, who then shaped me. Grandma Atta, your legacy lives on in us!”

See some reactions below…

official_yung.v said: “Aah Granny is gone??? Omg!! May her Gentle soul rest in perfect peace🙌🙌❤️…how I wish she could hv waited a little to see Cuppy’s beautiful kids❤️🔥 Adiu oo granny,we love you ❤️.”

aminat_favour said: “You all will exceed Grandma in long life. 🙏 Rip grandma.”

Iam_yeshua_precious_ said: “Rest In Peace Grandma✨.”

ellacentricc said: “My condolences.”

