“Don’t Leave Cooked Food Outside Refrigerator For More Than Two Hours” – WHO

As part of efforts to maintain healthy life, the World Health Organization has said that storing cooked items outside the refrigerator for more than two hours is harmful to the body.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that food safety refers to the practices and measures taken to ensure that the food is safe for consumption and does not harm the health of consumers.

WHO, in a five keys note, shared via its X page, urged food consumers to separate raw and cooked foods away from each other.

The post reads: “Separate raw and cooked food. Do not leave cooked food outside the refrigerator for more than 2 hours

“Throw away perishable and cooked foods that have not been refrigerated properly due to power outages

WHO also advised food handlers that they must choose the type of food that is suitable for a particular designated time.

READ MORE: “Cooked Foods In Refrigerator For Three Days Can Cause Death” – NAFDAC Warns

The statement added: “Plan when to eat different types of food, for example, eat perishable food first

“Avoid eating food that shows signs of spoilage or has come in contact with contaminated water

“Keep clean and use boiled or bottled water for drinking and cooking, whenever possible.”

Recall that the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Administration and Control, Prof Moji Adeyeye, had earlier issued warning to Nigerians over storing of cooked food in the refrigerator for more than three days.

The NAFDAC boss warned that cooked food stored in the refrigerator for days is vulnerable to disease-causing pathogens, key agents of foodborne diseases that can lead to death.