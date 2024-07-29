D’Tigress Beat World No. Three, Australia To Win First Olympic Game In 20 Years

The Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, has made history by securing their first Olympic victory in 20 years with a remarkable 75-62 win over world number three, Australia on Monday.

Point guard Ezinne Kalu produced a clutch performance, helping coach Rena Wakama’s side to withstand a late rally from the Aussies at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Jade Melbourne and Ezi Magbegor led the early onslaught as the Opals raced to a 13-5 lead.

However, D’Tigress, playing their second successive Summer Games, responded with a magnificent Kalu leading their lines.

Monday’s win is Nigeria’s second victory in the Women’s Olympic Basketball tournament.

The first was in 2004 when they beat South Korea 68-64. But it is the D’Tigress’ maiden win in nine preliminary rounds.

The defeat is Australia’s second in their opening game of a Women’s Olympic Basketball event for the second time on the bounce. They had before then claimed victory in their past six games.

Nigeria is now the first African country to have defeated Australia in 12 games at the World Cup and Olympics.

The D’Tigress will face host France in their next Group B match on Thursday before a showdown against world number 5, Canada next Monday.