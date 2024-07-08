Ebonyi Gov, Nwifuru Gifts 14 SUVs To Newly Ordained Catholic Priests

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, on Saturday, donated 14 new Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to newly ordained priests of the Abakaliki Diocese, in the State.

As revealed by Sahara Reporters, Nwifuru presented the vehicles during their ordination at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral in Abakaliki, the State capital.

His gift comes despite the prevailing economic difficulties and State’s struggles with poverty, as reflected in its low ranking on the poverty index.

According to the Governor, the donation of vehicles is intended to support and facilitate their spiritual work, enabling them to effectively serve their flock and spread the word of God.

Nwifuru, in July 2023, showed similar generosity, gifting five vehicles to newly ordained priests, demonstrating his consistent support for the religious community in the State.

Ebonyi State ranks as the poorest state in Southern Nigeria, with a 80% poverty rate, placing it fourth on the national poverty index, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The State follows Sokoto, Taraba, and Jigawa, all located in the Northern region of the country, in terms of poverty levels.