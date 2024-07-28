Ebuka Unveils Theme As Big Brother Naija Season Nine Kicks Off

The much-anticipated Big Brother Naija Season 9 has commenced with its theme unveiled.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, announced the theme during the launch ceremony on Sunday while leading viewers on a tour of the house.

The theme for Big Brother Season 9 is called ‘No Loose Guard.’

The host also announced that the house this season is the largest in the reality show’s history, thanks to the inclusion of double housemates.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the brand-new Big Brother House, ‘No Loose Guard.’

“I mean, it’s a duo season; they’re coming in pairs. It’s the biggest house we’ve ever had in the history of Big Brother Naija.”