Edo Crisis: APC Holds Special Place In My Heart — Philip Shaibu Says As He Finally Dumps PDP

The reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, and some other members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, have defected to the All Progressives Congress.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Shaibu defected during the APC Edo State’s inauguration of the National Working Committee of the state’s governorship election meeting held on Saturday.

Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the party and other members of the NWC, who received the deputy governor, said that they the new members have come to add value to the party.

Addressing newsmen, after the meeting, Shaibu said that APC has a special place in his heart, adding that it is the only party he can be accepted, unlike PDP.

He said: “It is a triumphant homecoming for me, as I officially return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party where I am accepted, valued, and welcomed with open arms.

“The party holds a special place in my heart, and where I have shared countless memories.

“I am grateful to be back among the people and community that have always supported me, and to reunite with my political family.

“On behalf of the Legacy Group, I announce our movement to the APC. We have come to add value to the party.

