Edo Crisis: I’m Young Enough To Become Gov In Future — Philip Shaibu

The reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has set his governorship ambition aside to support the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Monday Okpebholo.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the state’s gubernatorial poll, which is slated for September 21, has created political crisis, seeing Shaibu going head to head with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He accused Obaseki of frustrating his governorship ambition, adding that he would try again in the future because he had age on his side.

Shuaibu on Sunday, while addressing his supporters at the Afemai World Congress in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America, claimed that Okpebholo would make a better governor than Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said: “Elections are coming and I would like you to be interested. You see that I have moved from the PDP back to the APC. I moved to the PDP because of the governor (Obaseki) and I am back in the APC because of the governor.

“I wanted to become the governor and they said they would destroy me if I continued to nurse that ambition. They have done everything but God has kept me alive.

“I was impeached but I knew I would come to this programme as the deputy governor. I have been reinstated and my impeachment was part of intimidation and harassment, which I have gone through. We must begin to look for ways to salvage our country.

“I am supporting the APC candidate because he is a breath of fresh air and he is not contaminated yet. He doesn’t speak too much English. He talks less and does more and he is the first person to break the jinx in Edo Central by winning the Senate seat on the platform APC.

“The same scenario that made him a senator is playing out now. It is obvious that the grace of God is upon him. I have played my card, we are still young. If God says I will be governor, then I will be. I have left my ambition to God and we will make Afemai and Edo State, the land of our dream.”