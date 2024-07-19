Edo Govt Blames Shaibu For Attack On Okpebholo’s Convoy

The Edo State Government has accused reinstated deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu for masterminding the attack along the airport road in Benin City.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress’s gubernatorial candidate, Monday Okpebholo and Shaibu escaped an attempt assassination on Thursday.

It was gathered that a police inspector, identified as Okon, attached to Okpebholo was killed during the attack.

Reacting to the incident on Friday, the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement made available to the public, condemned the attack and blamed Shaibu for organising thugs.

He said: “With the disappointment by this development, Shaibu disregarded the advice and warnings from the Commissioner of Police and exited the airport precincts into the waiting crowd of thugs who then moved with him into the City, shooting sporadically and unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens, who were minding their lawful businesses.

“This mindless shooting and breakdown of law and order resulted in the wanton destruction of property, infliction of various degrees of injuries on passersby and security operatives and the loss of the life of a Policeman.

“Following the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, which faulted the impeachment of the former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, the Edo State Government immediately filed a notice of appeal and stay of execution on the judgement, as it is the government’s right.

“This we have since communicated to the relevant authorities, including the Police, by the law.

“Therefore, Philip Shaibu remains impeached as the Deputy Governor of Edo State until the Appeal Court decides otherwise.”