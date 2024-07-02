Edo Govt Gives Philip Shaibu Seven-Day Ultimatum To Return Toyota Armored Jeep, 21 Other Vehicles

The Godwin Obaseki-led Edo State Government, on Tuesday, announced plans to retrieve over 20 vehicles still in the possession of former Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu.

Recall that Shaibu was impeached by the Edo State House of Assembly after he fell out with Obaseki, allegedly over his gubernatorial ambition.

Shaibu was later replaced by Marvellous Omobayo Godwins, a former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP).

Meanwhile, the new development was made known in a public notice signed by the State Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare.

In the notice titled ‘Public Notice On Retrieval Of 22 Official Government Vehicles’, the Commissioner disclosed that Shaibu has been given seven days to return the vehicles.

He stated that should the former Deputy Governor fail to obey the directive, security agencies have been put on alert to retrieve the vehicles.

The notice read: “The Edo State Government hereby issues this notice directing the retrieval of official government vehicles allocated to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Edo State, which are currently in the custody of the former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

“The former Deputy Governor is by this notice given a seven-day ultimatum from the date of this publication to return the vehicles, as relevant security agencies have been put on alert to retrieve the vehicles after the expiration of the notice.”