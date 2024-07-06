Edo Guber: APC Will Defeat Asue Ighodalo, Oshiomhole Tells PDP

Former All Progressives Congress’s National Chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed optimism in his party, ahead of Edo State governorship election.

Oshiomhole made this known on Friday, while addressing newsmen after his visitation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state’s House in Abuja.

He expressed confidence that APC’s candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, will defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party in the ballot.

He said: “Why should we even bother about shortcuts? Any day, we would defeat Asue Ighodalo.

“We went with the candidate and the running mate to give the President. He is the leader of the party to give him an update on the campaigns going on and what we are doing and the fact that we are harvesting more and more people every day.

READ MORE: I Don’t Mind Becoming A Sweeper For APC To Take Over Edo — Oshiomhole

“I’m surprised that rather than speculating about who will face what, you are not a witness to the fact that the entire PDP in Egor, a month ago, all the wards, decamped to APC.

Speaking further, Oshiomhole revealed that some party’s members of PDP in his local government decamped to APC.

He said: “Just last week in my local government, the remaining remnants of PDP decamped to the APC.

Reacting to rumors claiming that PDP crisis in the state was orchestrated by Edo APC.

He said: “So what power do I have? How can we, a non-state group, have power to influence a seasoned politician to move against themselves?

“So this is purely PDP intra-party, and I think the lesson is very clear, mainly that parties must be encouraged to obey the laws that regulate the conduct of primaries, and that rules are meant to be obeyed if you formulate your constitution.

“It is the base of the contract between party members. Now, the Electoral Act is meant to ensure that everybody played the game within the you know, within the rules, so we have nothing to do it.”