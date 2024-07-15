Edo: Police Arrest Lady For Allegedly Purchasing Goods With Fake N200,000 Notes



Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a lady for allegedly purchasing goods from traders with fake naira notes.

The lady, according to reports was arrested over the weekend at the Oregbeni market in Ikpoba Hill, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to witnesses, the lady, who is in her 30s, had already bought items worth over N200,000 with counterfeit notes in the N1000 denomination before she was arrested.

One of the traders reportedly became suspicious of the mint and decided to compare it with old notes. She subsequently discovered that the mint was fake and raised an alarm.

READ ALSO: Lagos: Danfo, Korope To Be Banned On Lekki-Epe Corridor From October 1

Other traders who confirmed that the money was fake trailed the suspect, who, unknowingly, kept moving from one shop to another in search of items to buy.

The suspected fraudster was reportedly lured into one of the shops to see other goods, not knowing that the traders had contacted the police.

She was subsequently arrested with fake notes.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed on the case.