EFCC Arrests Ten Suspects In Cracks Down Against Illegal Mining In Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested ten suspected illegal miners in Oyo State.

The anti-graft agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Monday said the suspects were apprehended in Ogbomoso with six trucks filled with lithium.

The suspects include Yunusa Adisa, Ganiyu Kazeem, Muideen Babayemi, Sulaiman Usman, Adeleke Waliu, Tiamiyu Rokeeb, Olusola Sunday, Oyedokun Oluwagbemiga, Sulaimon Ishiaq, and Olufimihan Eniola.

Oyewale further stated that the suspects would be charged in court following an investigation into the case.

Oyewale said, “Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested ten suspected illegal miners in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

“The arrests followed credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in the illegal extraction of solid mineral resources in the state, especially lithium, and their evacuation to unknown destinations.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.”