EFCC Asks Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria To Place Yahaya Bello On Watchlist

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in three North African countries to watchlist former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

As stated by The Nation, it was learnt that the decision by the EFCC to watchlist Bello in Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria was based on credible intelligence.

Other countries where the ex-Governor is put on the watchlist are Egypt, Libya and Sudan.

Sources in the anti-graft agency said many option are on the table in dealing with the Bello situation, which include but not limited to storming the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja, where the ex-governor is believed to be hiding.

The watch-list was activated ahead of the July 17th expected appearance of the former Governor before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Bello is facing a 19-count charge for alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds of about N80.2billion.

Having denied the allegation, he has consistently failed to appear before the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite on June 13th and June 27th.

READ ALSO: Alleged Money Laundering: “Transfer My Case With EFCC To Kogi – Yahaya Bello Begs Court

At the last hearing, he filed an application for the transfer of his trial to the Federal High Court, Lokoja.

Speaking on the situation, the EFCC source said: “Ahead of the next hearing of the case, EFCC has activated many options, including taking a concrete action to watch-list Bello in North Africa.

“We are aware of a botched exit to Morocco via Cameroon. We are determined to stop him from going on exile.

“From Singapore, the EFCC Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede was in Tunisia where he delivered a paper at a session on illicit financial flows. Thereafter, he had a meeting with all the Heads of INTERPOL in North Africa on the intelligence on the ex-governor.

“He formally asked INTERPOL to place Bello on Red Alert in all North African countries and it was accepted.

“The watch-list has taken immediate effect. He will be arrested in any part of North Africa.

“We took this step because we are suspecting that he had been bidding time not to be available for arraignment.

“We expect Bello to be in court to prove his innocence. EFCC has to do its work to avoid bad precedent.”