EFCC Opposes Emefiele’s Request For Foreign Medical Trip Over Fear He’ll Jump Bail



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opposed the request of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for the release of his international passport.

Emefiele is facing multiple counts of alleged fraud and abuse of office.

Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal, Emefiele’s counsel, in an affidavit filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, sought the release of his client’s passport to enable him travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for medical treatment.

In a counter-affidavit on Monday, Muhammad Abbas Omeiza, the prosecution counsel, told the court that there is no medical report before the court showing Emefiele’s ailment profile.

Omeiza said there is no evidence to support the claim that Emefiele’s ailment could not be treated in Nigeria.

The prosecution counsel said the former CBN Governor deposited his passport with the court as part of the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

He added that Emefiele might be tempted to jump bail if granted.

“The defendant has co-conspirators all over the world. One Anita and Tony are all aides of the defendant who are currently in the UK.

“The defendant might be tempted to jump bail because he is standing trial in three different courts,” the counsel was quoted in a statement by the EFCC.

After listening to all the arguments, Hamza Mua’zu, the Presiding Judge, adjourned the ruling on the application to July 16.