EFCC Secures Conviction Of Six Internet Fraudsters In Calabar

The Federal High Court in Calabar, Cross River State, sentenced six internet fraudsters to six months in prison on Friday for criminal impersonation, love scams, and identity theft.

The offenders were prosecuted in court by the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with two different charges, to which they pleaded guilty.

According to EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the convicts are Chibo Udoka (aka Zxoya Andric, Kelly Rose, and Chimata Harry), John Inimfon Okpokpo (Grace Boar), Emediong Ekerete Bassey (aka Thiwe Ploka), Otu Ginikachi Samuel (alias Chris Hemsworth), Goodluck John Bassey (alias Tom Jones), and Asogwa Ifebuche Lukas (alias Daniela Crystal).

The statement explained that the judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ruled, ”That you, Otu Ginikachi Samuel (aka Chris Hemsworth) sometime in 2024 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court fraudulently presented yourself as Chris Hemsworth (a United States of American Citizen) to Tymoshenko Anatoly Grihorovych (Ukrainian Citizen) on Facebook with fraudulent intent, gained advantage of the sum of N1, 000, 000 (One Million Naira) for yourself from the said Tymoshenko Anatoly Grihorovych and thereby committed the offence of identity theft contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (0) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2024 and punishable under 22 (b) (iv) of the same Act.

“‘That you Chibo Udoka Mgborogwu (aka Zoya Andric, Kelly Rose Chimata Harry), sometime in 2024 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court with intent to obtain property and gain advantage for yourself, fraudulently presented yourself as ZOYA ANDRIC, KELLY ROSE CHIMATA HARRY on Social Media platform (Whatsapp, Instagram) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b)0) of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Amendment Act 2024 and punishable under Section 22(b) (iv) of the same Act”.

The statement added, ” The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to them and based on their pleas, prosecution counsel, Khamis Mahmud prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly, but the defence counsels Udeme Tom, Innocent Ekeize and Henry Effiong prayed the court for lighter sentences for the defendants, on the ground that they were first-time offenders.

“After listening to both the prosecution and defence counsel, Justice Ojukwu, convicted and sentenced Emediong Bassey, Otu Samuel, Asogwa Lucas and John Okpokpo to six months imprisonment on each of the two count charges. The sentences are to run concurrently, while Goodluck Bassey and Chibo Mgborogwu were sentenced to a month jail term each on one count. The convicts were all given the option to pay a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira only (N500,000) each.

“Four of the convicts were ordered to restitute the following sums: Emediong Bassey One Thousand Five Hundred Rands (R1500); Otu Samuel One Million Naira (N1, 000, 000.00); John Okpokpo One Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars ($150 US) and Asogwa Lucas One Hundred United States Dollars ($100 US). The six convicts forfeited all gadgets used in committing the crimes to the Federal Government.

“The convicts were arrested in Uyo between May and June 2024, following verified intelligence regarding their criminal activities on the internet.”