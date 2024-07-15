Eight Arrested In Lagos For Selling Contaminated Turkey

The Lagos State Task Force has detained eight people in the Epe region of the state for selling contaminated turkey confiscated by the Nigeria Customs Service.

Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the agency’s spokesperson, said in a Sunday statement that during a raid in Epe, the agency discovered that “dozens of cartons filled with contaminated turkey seized by the Nigeria Customs Service and set ablaze at a dumpsite somehow found their way into the hands of unscrupulous elements trying to sell it to members of the public.”

He said that after receiving tips from a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rasheed Shabi, and the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, Task Force officials swung into action, raided the shanties near the dumpsite, and apprehended eight suspects who were in possession of some of the contaminated turkeys as well as some dangerous weapons.

Speaking about the incident, Oba Kamorudeen praised the Lagos State Task Force for its prompt response to the situation, which, if left unchecked, might lead to a nationwide epidemic.

“I am glad this menace has been nipped in the bud before it blows out of proportion. The state is currently battling to contain the cholera outbreak in some parts of the metropolis, so we need not compound the issues rather it’s our responsibility to the citizenry to ensure sinister forces do not plunge the state into crisis for their selfish gains.”

The Agency’s Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, who led the operation, stated that goods confiscated by the Nigeria Customs Service must have failed to meet the required health and safety standards before being deemed unfit for human consumption, resulting in them being set ablaze at a designated dumpsite.

“We cannot allow some ignorant individuals reintroduce products which have been condemned by a federal agency to find its way back into the market. Contaminated foods like this could cause cancer, lungs or liver disease and so on. Consumption is highly dangerous and we are here to ensure that Lagosians are protected at all cost,” he said.

Akerele stated that all contaminated commodities had been seized and transported to the agency’s headquarters, and that the apprehended individuals will face charges in court.