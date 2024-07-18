Eight Detained As Kogi Poly Cracks Down On Cultism, Drug Abuse

The Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja joint security team detained three students and five others on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, on suspicion of being hard drug dealers and members of a secret society.

The arrests occurred during the ongoing second-semester examinations for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The Polytechnic’s Director of Public Relations and Protocol, Omale Uredo, announced on Wednesday that three HND II students from the Department of Business Administration, Ajayi Oladipo, Isenre Ayomide, and Omonijo Sunday, were caught.

The five non-students, who are all from Ekiti State but live in Abuja Otitoju Christopher; Babatope Ayomide; Isaiah Babatunde; Shina Ayodeji; and Makinde Olalekan.

“The arrest of the suspects was a result of proactive measures put in place by the management of the institution to checkmate infiltration of cultists and other outlawed groups and individuals who were reported to be planning to enter the campus with guns and other dangerous weapons in connivance with some cyber-crime suspects popularly known as yahoo yahoo.

“Their intent, it was gathered, was to cause harm to their targets and commotion on the campus during the ongoing second-semester examination.

“This was in the guise of their end-of-examination graduation “celebration” rituals which the Management had earlier banned due to security concerns” she added.

According to her, in the build-up o the ongoing second-semester examination, the polytechnic management received intelligence reports that some bad elements suspected of cybercrime, cultism, and illicit drugs had devised a plan to bring their members from other states and institutions to cause havoc on campus.

To avoid this, she stated that management decided to beef up security measures by prohibiting all forms of the second-semester examination on campus, regardless of the guise.