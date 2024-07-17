Eight Suspected Gunmen Arrested In Anambra As Vigilante, Police Intensify Security Measures

Anambra Vigilante Services operatives have taken into custody at least eight persons suspected of being gunmen in Awka and nearby regions.

Chief Chikodi Anarah, the state Commissioner for Homeland Matters, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Awka on Tuesday, adding that the vigilantes also seized several weapons and ammunition from the suspects.

Since Saturday, there have been a series of gunmen attacks in the state, with at least four people kidnapped in the process.

On Saturday, about three unidentified individuals were kidnapped along the Ifite-Amansea-Awka Road and Agulu-Oraukwu Road in Awka South Local Government Area and Anaocha LG respectively.

In recent times, the state capital has recorded about 14 incidences of kidnappings and cult-related killings.

According to reports, three of the accused suspects were apprehended at the Amansea border between Anambra and Enugu states, while four others in their late twenties were apprehended in Awka, the state capital, for reportedly stealing phones from unsuspecting commuters riding Keke tricycles.

Anarah stated that the arrest was in response to a string of homicides and kidnappings that had occurred in the area for about a week.

He stated that during this time, three people who were said to have been kidnapped were released when members of the public were alerted of their whereabouts.

It was also discovered that the accused were operating from outside the state and exiting Anambra State following successful operations.

Anarah said, “The AVG arrested about eight suspected gunmen terrorising the state in recent times.

“Although information about the suspects cannot be made public as it would affect investigations and operations of security operatives.”

Meanwhile, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesman for the Anambra Police Command, said the police have begun searching relaxation centres around the state to find more criminals.

Ikenga stated that the police had previously advised against harbouring cultists in the state.

He said, “The command has reiterated its advice to proprietors of hotels, drinking bars and other relaxation centres to be mindful of the characters of those that patronise them as the government would not hesitate to close down anyone that is discovered as a take-off point of operations by those criminal elements.”