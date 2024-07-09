“Eight Years Not Enough To Fix Ogun Roads” – Gov Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged residents to have patience for his administration amid viral criticism over poor roads in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Abiodun’s led government has been facing some backlash over bad road network in the state.

Many social media users have taken to their pages, lamenting bad state of popular roads in Ogun State.

Some said that the state is rich with poor infrastructures.

Reacting to public anger over his government, Governor Abiodun, after an on-the-spot assessment of roads in Ifo Local Government Area of the state, emphasized on why his administration wii not fix all roads in the state.

He said: “I want to implore our people to be patient with us. We cannot reconstruct all the bad roads in three years.

“In fact, no administration can reconstruct all the roads in Ogun State, not even in 8 years.

READ MORE: Dapo Abiodun Named Southern Governors’ Forum Chairman

“When I assumed office on the 29th of May, 2019, the deficit that we met on assumption of office was such that we began to wonder what the previous administration was doing.

“In some instances, they appear to have good intentions, they go to the roads, they demolished houses, roads that should not be more than a single carriageway, they turned them to dual carriageway By so doing, they removed all the asphalt that was there serving the people and abandoned these roads.

“We inherited quite a lot of these roads. Some of those roads are federal roads, and you know our people cannot differentiate between federal and state.

“They will geo-locate their pains where and when they are feeling it.”