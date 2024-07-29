Ekiti Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Infidelity

A man identified as Onipede Dare has reportedly stabbed his wife to death over alleged infidelity in Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident happened over the weekend, at Christ Avenue, in the Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti, the state’s capital.

A source who refused to reveal his identity, told PUNCH that the couple had sent the older of their two children on an errand and locked the door to their apartment before they started fighting over cheating issue.

The source added that during the fight, Onipede and his wife, who worked in a chemist shop, stabbed each other with sharp objects.

He said: “They locked themselves up inside their apartment with their younger child of about five years .

“The man confronted the deceased over allegations that she was cheating on him, a fight ensued leading him to stab his wife to death.

“At that moment, people had come to separate the fight only to meet the door to their apartment locked. When they could not break the door open, some of the people around removed some of the ceiling to gain entry into their apartment.

“They met the deceased and her husband with injuries all over their bodies. The woman was unconscious and was immediately rushed to the hospital but she gave up the ghost before they got to the hospital.”