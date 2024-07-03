Electricity Tariff For Band A Users Increased Again From July 1



The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO), on Wednesday, announced another electricity tariff hike for Band A customers getting 20-24 hours of daily power supply.

Th Distribution Company announced the increment in a statement via its Head of Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi.

According to the firm, the tariff has increased to N209.9 per Kilowatt-hour from N206.80.

This is the second time the disco is announcing a tariff hike for band A customers after the April 3 tariff increase.

It read, “The Management of Kaduna Electric informs the public of an upward review in the tariff of Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh.

“The review is effective from 1st July 2024 and affects both prepaid and postpaid customers. Kaduna Electric assures customers on its Band A feeders of the continued availability of 20-24hrs supply daily as stipulated in the Service Based Tariff regime.

“The public should please note that the tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains un- changed”, the statement partly read.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had in April approved tariff hikes for electricity customers by 245 percent to N225 per kWh from N68.

Amid outrage by customers, a minor reduction was later announced by the electricity distribution companies and confirmed by NERC in May.

