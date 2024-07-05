Electrocution Kills 61-Year-Old Man During Lagos Flood, Police Warn Of Safety

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that a 61-year-old man died from electrocution during the flood incident on Wednesday.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the death on his X account on Thursday.

He stated that the incident occurred during a heavy rain in the state’s Orile-Iganmu region.

READ MORE: “I Have Zero Regrets” – Sheila Courage Opens Up On Failed Marriage To Israel DMW

“During the rain yesterday in Orile-Iganmu, a 61-year old man, while wading through the floods, held on to a street light pole and sadly got electrocuted,” the spokesperson said.

Hundeyin encouraged the public to always be cautious.

SEE POST: