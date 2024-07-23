EndBadGovernance: No Need For Protest, Wait For My Response – Tinubu Tells Youths

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to shelve the planned #EndBadGovernance’ protest slated for August 1.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation who disclosed this to selected State House correspondents after a meeting with the President, appealed to the organisers to shelve the plan and await the President’s response to their complaints.

“We discussed the issue of the country in general and Mr President has asked me to again inform Nigerians that he listens to them, especially the young people that are trying to protest.

READ ALSO: Stop Selling Intoxicated Drinks To Our Officers In Uniform Or On Duty – Borno Police Urge Traders

“Mr President said he listens to them and takes what they say seriously and he is working assiduously to ensure that this country is good not just for today but also for the future.

“The issue of the planned protest, Mr President does not see any need for that. He’s asked them to shelve that plan. He’s asked them to await the government’s response to all their pleas,” Idris said.

Nigerians, youths particularly, are planning a national protest over the economic harsh living conditions citizens are faced with.

Policies such as the fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification have over time caused severe inflation as against the promises and pleas of the Tinubu-led administration to be patient.