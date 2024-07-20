EndBadGovernance: Obi, LP Distance Selves From Planned Nationwide Protest

The Labour Party (LP) Diaspora Directorate has distanced the Party and its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi from the proposed #EndBadGovernance protest.

The Directorate described reports linking the Party and Obi to the proposed protest as baseless.

This was contained in a statement signed by Amb. AJU Elumelu, Deputy Director (Diaspora), Head Media and Communications Directorate of Mobilization and Integration in Abuja, on Saturday.

The statement read: “The Labour Party and Peter Obi have consistently championed peace and lawful conduct. Our record, especially in the aftermath of the last general election, speaks volumes about our commitment to peaceful and constructive engagement in Nigeria’s political landscape. We have always prioritized the rule of law and encouraged our supporters to do the same.

“While we acknowledge and respect the constitutional right of the Nigerian people to protest, it is essential to clarify that any peaceful protest initiated by citizens is an independent exercise of their democratic rights and is not orchestrated or controlled by the Labour Party or any opposition party. Historical examples from Kenya, Egypt, and other nations underscore that popular protests arise from the people’s direct response to their experiences and frustrations with governance.

“We condemn the recent attempt by certain individuals, including Mr. Bayo Onanuga, to falsely attribute the ‘EndBadGovernance’ protest to the Labour Party and Peter Obi.

“Such statements are not only misleading but also dangerous, as they seek to incite division and unrest. The Labour Party believes in responsible and truthful communication, especially in these sensitive times.

“We urge the government and its representatives to exercise restraint and responsibility in their public communications. It is vital for the stability and unity of our nation that inflammatory and unfounded accusations are avoided.

“Constructive dialogue and positive policy changes are the pathways to addressing Nigeria’s challenges, not scapegoating and incendiary rhetoric.

“The Labour Party remains committed to contributing to the progress and development of Nigeria through constructive opposition and the promotion of sound policies. We call on all Nigerians to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and focused on collective efforts to build a better nation