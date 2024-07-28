EndBadGovt: Don’t Allow Anyone Buy You With N5,000 Or N10,000 – Presidency To Angry Protesters

The Special Adviser to the President on Tourism, Prince Ademola Adetokunbo, begged Nigerians to avoid any form of monetary reward over proposed nationwide protest.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the demonstration, scheduled to commence from August 1 to 15, has continued to generate tension and mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Some socio-political groups calling for the protest said that the camping was provoked by the soaring cost of living and economic hardship in the country.

Reacting to the agitation, Adetokunbo, in a statement released on Saturday, stated that Nigerians should not allow anybody to lure them with N5,000 or N10,000 against their country.

Adetokunbo: “This protest is not for us. Don’t allow anybody to lure you with N5,000 or N10,000. We are pleading that this protest is not in the interest of Nigerians.

“Just recently, we now have the North West Development Commission along with others.

“This are avenue for we youths to benefit. Don’t let some people take us for granted. These people’s children are in the UK and the United States.

“They are not passing through all these things as you are. They will now come up with ways to separate you.

“It is only when they want to use us they will remember we have Nigerian youths. Has any of them called you to come and pick up certain jobs or appointments? But here is a President who has the youth in mind with all the lofty policies he has created.

“The student loan is there. So why can we give out total support to this present administration? We will use this four years and by the grace of God, we are going to eight years.”