EndBadGovt: DSS Reportedly Arrest Kano Man For Advertising T-shirts Supporting Nationwide Protest

As Nigerians prepare for the nationwide protest, amid economic hardship, a young man identified as Bashir Abubakar has been arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Service.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Abubakar was reportedly apprehended on Saturday, for allegedly advertising a T-shirts supporting the upcoming protests.

Reacting to the allegation in a statement released on Sunday, made available via his X page, Omoyele Sowore, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, demanded for the immediate release of the young man.

He said: “The lawless @OfficialDSSNG has begun inciting the public to riot even before the D-Day, early this morning they arrested a young man Bashir Abubakar in Kano.

“His offence was that he advertised that he’s made T-shirts for the upcoming protests.

“Earlier another young activist was sent to prison in Kano for posting about the protest. The @OfficialDSSNG must release Abubakar immediately.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some individuals and socio-political groups have been mobilizing together ahead of the nationwide protest.

The aim of the movement, according to them is to kick against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration, amid economic challenges facing the nation.