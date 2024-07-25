EndBadGovt: Elements Plan To Hijack #EndBadGovt Protest, We’ve Identified Protest Sponsors – DSS

The Department of State Services has warned against the planned nationwide protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

The agency on Thursday, said that it had also identified the sponsors of the movement, adding that it is not in Nigeria’s interest.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that military and police have also warned against the protest scheduled to be held from August 1 to 10 in response to the economic hardship experienced in the country.

The DSS, in a statement made by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, described the motive behind the protest as political.

Afunanya added that the plotters of the protest intended to use the violent outcome of the protest to smear the federal and sub-national governments.

He said: “The DSS has followed the discourse on planned protests in parts of the country in the coming weeks by persons and groups yet to identify themselves in public as leaders of the plot.

“While peaceful protest is a democratic right of citizens, the Service has confirmed a sinister plan by some elements to infiltrate the protest and use it to cause chaos and extreme violence in the land. It has also identified the reason behind the protest as political

“The plotters desire to use the intended violent outcome to smear the federal and sub-national governments, make them unpopular, and pit them against the masses. The long-term objective is to achieve regime change, especially at the Centre.

“The Service has also identified, among others, the funding lines, sponsors, and collaborators of the plot. However, it does not think that aggression should be the first line of action in handling the emerging scenario.

“Based on the foregoing, the Service wishes to warn all the protest groups to eschew any form of proposed rage, anarchy, and spoliation. While the different levels of Government have routinely explained their agenda to ameliorate alleged harsh economic conditions, the Service urges the prospective protesters to listen to the voice of reason and good conscience and patiently engage with the authorities in the interest of peace.

“This has become important given that violence begets the destruction of lives and property as well as serves as a distraction to governance.

“The agitators are encouraged to use ample ways available to them to channel their grievances without resorting to violence.”