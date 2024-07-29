EndBadGovt: No One Can Deny Nigerians Right To Protest – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has said that nobody can stop the Nigerians from agitating for their civil rights.

Ajuri’s statement is coming, following some speculations about President Tinubu’s government, allegedly planning to stop protesters on the 1st of August, against hardship facing the country.

The President’s media aide, while reacting to the allegations, during an interview on a TVC programme, Politics on Sunday with Femi Akande, said that the current administration does not want to dominate Nigerians.

He said: “Let me be clear: we are not in office to dominate our people; we are here to serve them.

“No one in our administration has the authority to deny Nigerians their right to peaceful protest.

“Right now you have over 300 roadways across all states of the Federation being reconstructed and that is not including the super-highway from Lagos to Calabar that’s under construction, the Badagry to Sokoto highway and many others. Not to talk of $1bn being right now expended on seaport reconstruction across the eastern and western seaports.

“There are several things that are going on now that create direct employment and set us up for a prosperous future where our infrastructure actually supports the foreign direct investment drive that this President is aggressively pursuing.

“There’s no question about the fact that there is a lot of work that has to be done and there’s a lot of work that is being done, some of which is not going to have the bells and whistles of TV cameras and nobody’s going to be sitting in the office, for example of the CBN Governor, as he’s doing his paperwork which leads to the full payoff of $7bn worth of foreign exchange backlog.”