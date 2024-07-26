EndBadGovt: Protect Protesters From Hoodlums, TUC Tells IGP Egbetokun

The Trade Union Congress has urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to provide security cover for the nationwide protesters.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some angry Nigerians have set August 1st to agitate against Bad Government.

Following the development, some security personnel have issued warnings to the demonstrators, adding that they will not allow the movement to take place.

The Nigerian Army and the Police, said that the protest may be hijacked like EndSars movement in 2020.

Reacting to the security threats on the protesters, the TUC President, Festus Osifo, during a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, said that the Police are mandated by the constitution to provide adequate security for protesters.

READ MORE: Hardship: Those Who Led 2012 Occupy Nigeria Protests, Now Trying To Suppress People’s Rights – Atiku

Osifo added that adequate protection is necessary to ensure that the planned protest is not hijacked by hoodlums.

He said: “As Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, we have been involved in several protests.

“We are also happy with some of the comments that we are hearing from different quarters assuring that when the protests do take place, these people will be protected.

“We don’t want a situation whereby the protest goes on and at the end of the day, it leads to violence.

“We want to hereby call on the Inspector General of Police and the entire security agencies to do everything possible to provide security for whoever intends to carry out protests so such protests do not degenerate into chaos.”

Speaking forward, Osifo disclosed that the union has no plans to join the planed protest.

He said: “The leadership has never sat down one day to call for a strike or protest. All we know is that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is very clear on the issue of peaceful protest.

“The Police Act also mandates the police that when there is a protest, you should ensure that there is law and order, ensure that those that are protesting are also protected.”