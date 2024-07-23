EndBadGovt Protest Is Politically Motivated – Wike Begs Nigerians To Be Patient With Tinubu’s Govt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that the planned nationwide protest against the government of President Bola Tinubu is politically motivated.

The former governor of Rivers State led this out during an inspection tour of the Apo Karshi Road.

Wike said that the planned protest is to divert the attention of Nigerians from efforts made by the President Tinubu-led administration

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government as modalities are being worked to bring succour to the masses.

Wike said: “You can see that the planned protest is political and nothing more. We need to be patient with this government.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many Nigerians have been gearing up across the nation to protest against what they described as hardship.

The nationwide movement which is said to commence on the 1st of August, 2024 will kick off at the FCT.