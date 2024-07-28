EndBadGovt: Sowore Threatens To Start ‘Revolt’ At MTN Offices For Blocking Customers’ Phone Numbers



Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, says the planned protest to #EndBadGovernance in Nigeria may kickstart at the offices of mobile telecommunications provider, MTN.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress stated this via X on Sunday.

His comment stems from the sudden step by MTN to bar the lines of multitudes using the communication network without any prior notice or reason.

Information Nigeria had reported the sudden barring of customers lines occured over the weekend.

READ ALSO: Sowore Vows To Defy Police Commissioner’s Warning, Insists EndBadGovt Protest Will Kick-Off In FCT

This has undoubtedly led to restrictions in the use of communication services such as calls, internet, and SMS for unsuspecting customers.

While some users think the blockage might be related to unsuccessful National Identification Number linkage, some users opine that it is an effort by the government to hinder the August 1 protest that is being planned by youths lamenting the country’s hardship.

The post on X read: “Please let know if your experiencing difficulties using @MTNNG service disruption, the revolt might start from their offices tomorrow!”

Sowore has been championing the planned protest tagged; #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #DaysOfRage #RevolutionNow, against the harsh living conditions of Nigerians.