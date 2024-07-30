The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has berated angry protesters, planning to storm major cities across the nation on the 1st of August, 2024.

Fayose described the protest as hypocritical movement, saying that, despite hardship during ex-president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, nobody protest against hunger or economic challenges.

The former Ekiti State governor, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, noted that no government is 100 percent, adding that the planned nationwide protest is politically motivated.

He said: “Hunger didn’t start one day. This hunger started a long time ago. That was why they had a rally at a time and said: ‘Jonathan must go’. (President Goodluck) Jonathan left.

“That hunger did not stop. Buhari came. I spoke to power. Buhari spent eight years; nobody said anything. I didn’t remember any rally.

“There is no government that is 100%.

“Nigeria is a very difficult country to govern. We all know that. If a man is to spend four years, give him a mid-term.

“The little they cannot be sufficient right now for anybody to say we must bring down the government. Because there must be a motive.”