EndBadGovt: Warn Your Children To Avoid Hunger Protest – Tinubu’s Daughter To Lagos Market Women (Video)

Daughter of President Bola Tinubu and the Iyaloja General of Lagos State, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, has warned market women in the state to stop their children from joining the planned protest.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some angry protesters are planning to stage nationwide rally across major cities in Nigeria, against hunger and other challenges facing the country.

Addressing the market women in Yoruba language on Sunday, in a viral video, Folashade emphasised the dangers of joining the #EndBadGovernance protest.

She highlighted the significant progress made by the Lagos State government and called for patience with the Federal Government, led by her father.

Folashade said: “Let’s talk to ourselves, our children, and our families that there is nothing like protesting in Lagos; it is just a ploy to destroy the country.

“See the last protest and the damage that was caused. Let’s not because a party is paying some people to fight, let’s not allow our children to participate.

“There is nothing like protest in Lagos State because the government of Lagos State is making us proud.

“They are making us happy; they give us a sense of belonging. The government at the center just assumed office. Before you say a government is not doing well, let it last three years, at least. Prevention is better than treatment.

“Prevention is better than treatment. We will not suffer loss of lives. Let everyone warn her children.”