EndBadGovt: “We’ll Seal Your Shops If You Join Protest” – Thugs Threaten Lagos Market Traders (Video)

Some groups of individuals, suspected to be thugs have stormed an undisclosed area in Lagos state, threatening to deal with hunger protesters in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nigerians have slated 1st of August, 2024, to stage a nationwide protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration.

The purpose of the protest is said to be a movement to express displeasure over hardship and economic challenges facing the country.

According to a video making wave on social media, on Tuesday, some men, whose voices were over heard, shouting at market women and men in Lagos, warned them to stay away from the planned protest.

The groups in the video, added that the demonstration might lead to more destructions than the #EndSARS movement in 2020.

READ MORE: EndBadGovt: Warn Your Children To Avoid Hunger Protest – Tinubu’s Daughter To Lagos Market Women (Video)

One of the miscreants was heard, saying: “Anyone confident should come out on Thursday to protest.

“Are you the only one hungry? If you dare come out for the protest, you will be mercilessly dealt with.

“If they burn your shops, who will be responsible for it? On Thursday, if you truly believe in your cause, come out and protest.

“You are not the only ones who are hungry; we don’t want things to be destroyed in Lagos. We will not allow it.”

https://www.facebook.com/reel/344990068544897/?app=fbl