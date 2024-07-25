Eniola Badmus Resumes Official Duty With Senator Abbas, Shares Photos

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, has officially resumed her duties with Senator Tajudeen Abbas.

It should be noted that the actress was recently appointed as the Special Assistant on Social Events and Public Hearing to the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Tajudeen Abbas.

On Wednesday, Eniola posted photos of herself and the Senator from their meeting with Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja on her Instagram page.

She added that the institute has considerably enhanced legislative institutions over time through rigorous research, legislative support services, training programs, and policy analysis.

Sharing the picture, she wrote,

“This week @speakerabbas and President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio, at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), inaugurated the Governing Council of the institution, earlier this week in Abuja.

NILDS, as the research and academic arm of the National Assembly, is a pillar of knowledge, a capacity-building powerhouse, and a think tank dedicated to advancing our legislative processes. NILDS’s mandate was to provide technical and analytical support as well as comprehensive, reliable legislative research to legislators, their aides, committees, and the bureaucracy of the legislative in Nigeria and beyond.

Over the years, the Institute has significantly contributed to strengthening legislative institutions through its rigorous research, legislative support services, training program, and policy analysis.

Cc queen_bizie”.

In her comment section, many noted how the economy favoured her…

Etin Bureno wrote, “You dey enjoy this government, oh

Morgan Eva wrote, “Na you this government favour o

Shady4real wrote, “Na only you dey enjoy this failed government. Many are suffering una dey there dey enjoy our treasures. Nigeria, go soon ask una

Abdul Khalid9842 wrote, “Great work

Gabriel Ebofin wrote, “More success ahead, mama

