Enough Is Enough – VeryDarkMan Calls For Nationwide Protest Over Economic Hardship

Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, a popular social media activist, has called for a nationwide protest in Nigeria due to the country’s continued economic hardship.

On Saturday, he announced the national protest in a video on his Instagram page, urging youths to demonstrate in large numbers on July 29th and August 5th to express their dissatisfaction with the government.

The activist voiced his disapproval of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

He criticised the present government, citing increased food, transportation, and housing prices, as well as insufficient and frequently delayed salaries.

The statement urged immediate action to demand answers from the administration, emphasising that the people could not continue to live in such conditions.

The activist called for a protest and encouraged involvement from youth leaders who can successfully represent everyone’s interests, with the goal of applying smart and powerful pressure on the government.

“So I waited till Saturday to talk about this because I know it is important and I know the information will reach everybody because mama and papa dey for house today, now there are dates that has been released for nationwide protests because of the hardships and the suffering that’s going on in this country right now, there’s date for 29th of this month, July and there’s 5th for August. We have to come out as people of Nigeria to stand up and tell the government that enough is enough, because the hardship and suffering is too much,” he partly said.

Captioning the video, he wrote,

“As a person I boldly as I do not like Asiwaju bola Ahmed tinubu administration is as if the people are seen as fullz,we cannot continue like this ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,see the price of foodstuffs,see the prices of transportation and see the prices of rent yet the salaries are poor and they come in late,”

“We cannot continue like this and we have to do something about this and make sure the government give us a solution,dear youth we should stand but stand with an outlined solution and priorities so we will be taken seriously and so we will not be taken advantaged of by the people that have their own agenda,PROTEST PROTEST yes we will protest along side youth leaders that can speak on everyones behalf,let’s pepper them the right way”.

Watch him speak below…