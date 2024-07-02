Enugu Police Launch Manhunt For Eight Suspects Linked To Murder, Kidnapping, Terrorism

The Enugu State Police have declared eight individuals wanted for crimes ranging from suspected murder to kidnapping and terrorism.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, issued a statement to press on Monday.

The suspects were last spotted in Enugu State’s Igga community, which is part of the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

Ndukwe listed them as follows:

“Emebe, Sunday Gabriel “m” (a.k.a “Chief Priest”). AGE: 41. HOME ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

“Ogbonna, Ogechukwu Joseph “m” (a.k.a “1 Man, 1 Bullet”). AGE: 26. HOME ADDRESS: Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

“Ugwu, Anthony Chimezie “m” (a.k.a “Monkey). AGE: 21. HOME ADDRESS: Iheakpu, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

“Ogbuabor, Malachy Chizoba “m” (a.k.a “Ogbanta”). AGE: 36. HOME ADDRESS: Ohodo, Igbo-Etiti LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

“Eze Sunday Evarestus “m” (a.k.a “Azunna Oree”). AGE: 43. HOME ADDRESS: Bolo, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

“Nebeolisa Jude Friday “m” (a.k.a “Ayaya”). AGE: 27. HOME ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

“Asogwa Moses Uche “m” (Retd Police Officer). AGE: 47. HOME ADDRESS: Ovoko, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

“Chitor, Moses Okechukwu “m” (a.k.a “Papaya”). AGE: 28. HOME ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.”

According to Ndukwe, “the above-named persons have been declared wanted by the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force in the case of conspiracy to wit: murder, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, arson and unlawful possession of firearms.

“If any or all of them are seen, arrest and handover to the nearest Police Station, or call 08032003702, or 08086671202. Or email [email protected].

“A handsome monetary reward will be given for credible information received on each of them.”