Ex-Senate President Anyim Dumps PDP, Defects To APC



Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Anyim officially joined the APC on Saturday at a ceremony held at the Abakaliki Stadium in Ebonyi State.

The ceremony was attended by many political stakeholders, including Abdullahi Ganduje, APC’s National Chairman; David Umahi, minister of works; and Francis Nwifuru, Governor of Ebonyi.

Information Nigeria reports that Ganduje presented the APC flag to the former Senate President at the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Anyim said he and his supporters have resolved to unite the whole of Ebonyi with the APC political family.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Didn’t Step Down Work On Inherited Projects – Minister Umahi

According to him, his supporters have resolved to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all his political appointees in the state to resolve the challenges in the country.

He said: “Accordingly, the people of Ebonyi have resolved to collaborate with the governor and all federal appointees of Ebonyi, particularly the honourable minister of works, to upscale our support for President Bola Tinubu.”

Anyim was elected as a senator from Ebonyi in 1999, and he was elected as senate president in 2000 under the platform of the PDP.

He also served as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.