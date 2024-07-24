Family Conducts Separate Autopsy On Mohbad’s Remains In Search Of Truth About His Death

The family of the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, has conducted another round of toxicology tests to help determine the cause of his death.

Mohbad died under unknown circumstances on September 12, 2023, and his remains was interred the next day.

On September 21, his body was exhumed, and an autopsy was performed following public outrage.

However, in May, Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), revealed that the pathologist in charge of the autopsy informed the coroner that Mohbad’s body had decomposed by the time the test was performed, rendering it difficult to determine the cause of death.

In June, the Aloba family rejected the autopsy result and demanded an independent post-mortem and toxicology test.

On Tuesday, Monisola Odumosu, a member of the Aloba family’s legal team, stated that Mohbad is undergoing a two-part autopsy.

Odumosu revealed that the first step of the autopsy was completed last week, and the second phase includes toxicology and histology tests.

She added that the treatment was witnessed by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, and a pathologist who represented Wunmi, the late singer’s widow.

“The second autopsy, as requested by the Aloba family and ordered by the Magistrate of the Coroner Court, Ms. T.A. Shotobi, was conducted on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, 2024. This autopsy is a two-part exercise, with the first part now completed,” the statement read.

“If the cause of death cannot be determined from this initial examination, the second part will proceed, involving a toxicology and histology test on the necessary samples already obtained.

“This comprehensive procedure, conducted last Friday, was witnessed only by Mr. Joseph Aloba, the forensic pathologist appointed by Mr. Joseph Aloba and his team, legal representatives of both Mr. Joseph Aloba and a pathologist appointed by Wunmi Aloba to observe the procedure.”