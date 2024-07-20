Fatal Accident On Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway Leaves One Dead

An unidentified person was crushed to death in an early morning accident on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway on Friday.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, a spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, verified this in a statement obtained by PUNCH Online on Friday.

Photographs taken at the scene of the incident showed the unidentified man caught under one of the truck’s tyres.

“Reported Fatal road traffic accident at Sowo village along PMB expressway,” Akinbiyi said.