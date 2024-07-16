Fatal Fire Outbreak At Edo Hotel, Three Confirmed Dead

Three people were confirmed dead in a fire that broke out in a hotel in Benin City, Edo state.

SP Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson for the State Police Command, confirmed the event in a statement on Monday, saying the fire broke out about 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, on the first floor of Cibeles Luxury Hotel, located at 9 Emoavwodua Street, off Limit Road, near Sapele.

The PPRO stated that some people had been arrested in connection with the fire incident.

Nwabuzor stated that the victims, Bright Amechi, Michael Awowea, and Cynthia Ogiugo, were all hotel guests who were sleeping in their rooms when the fire started.

READ MORE: Trump’s Assassination Attempt Doesn’t Add Up – Charley Boy

“The DPO contacted the Edo State Fire Service, which came and extinguished the fire. Three persons were found unconscious due to suffocation from the smoke,” the statement read.

“They were immediately rushed to Edo State Specialist Hospital on Sapele Road, Benin City, and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where Bright Amechi and Michael Awowea were confirmed dead.

“While at Edo State Specialist Hospital, Cynthia Ogiugo was confirmed dead. The corpses have been deposited at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital mortuary in Benin City

“The statement of Emmanuel Ogunyemi, the supervisor on duty at the time of the incident, alleged that the fire outbreak emanated from one of the rooms on the first floor of the hotel that was occupied by a lodger.

“The lodger of the said room, Andrew Roberts of Sapele Road, Benin City, was contacted, and his statement was taken. He said in his statement that the fire was caused by an electrical fault from the air conditioner in his room,” he said.

“According to the DPO, some persons have been arrested while investigations are ongoing to determine their culpability or innocence.”