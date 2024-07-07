FCT NSCDC Command Records 243 Arrests In Six Months

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has apprehended 243 suspected criminals from January to June.

Dr Olusola Odumosu, the FCT NSCDC Commandant, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

According to Odumosu, 123 of the 243 arrested individuals have cases that will be heard in court.

He stated that 159 people were arrested for their involvement in illicit mining activities, and that the mines and steel department has registered 39 instances thus far.

He said that 34 people were also taken into custody and given court files for damaging the region’s public infrastructure.

“Most of the vandalism suspects were arrested at Gwagwalada, Lugbe, Wuye and the Abuja Municipal Area council (AMAC) areas of the FCT.

“The Agro-Rangers unit on the other hand made two arrests at which both persons have cases with one pending in court.

”One of the arrests was from a communal clash between farmers and herders at Dafara Community in Kuje Area Council.

“Men of the department went to the community and successfully mediated between the parties concerned,” the commandant said.

Odumosu noted that the Command’s Intelligence and Investigation Department apprehended 48 individuals with crimes ranging from cyber fraud to domestic assault, child abuse, and other civil matters.

However, he stated that 11 criminal cases from the intelligence and investigation section had been charged and prosecuted.

“For some of the arrests made, investigation is still ongoing after which they will be charged to court,” he said.