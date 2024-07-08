Female Biker Dies In Accident Involving Containerized Truck In Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority stated on Monday that a containerised truck killed a female rider in the state’s Sifax inward Iganmu Bridge region.

According to reports, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle while in motion and the truck fell on a female biker while descending the Bridge.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director of LASTMA’s Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, confirmed this in a statement posted on the authority’s official X handle.

The statement partly read, “Early this morning, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other emergency responders recovered the body of a female biker trapped under a loaded containerised truck in Lagos.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck driver, who was speeding, lost control and caused the truck to fall on the female biker. The driver fled the scene upon realising the severity of the accident.”

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 6:15 am, noting that “immediately after the incident, LASTMA personnel called in other emergency responders including the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), for a rescue operation.”

According to Giwa, the deceased’s body was taken away by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

At the same time, the containerised truck was evacuated to make room for free vehicular traffic on Iganmu Bridge.

He also stated that police officers have been sent to provide protection throughout the rescue operation.

The governor’s adviser expressed sympathy for the deceased’s family and “warned truck drivers to adhere to speed limits both within and outside the state.”

He also asked motorcycle operators, both commercial and private, to follow traffic laws and regulations outlined in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

