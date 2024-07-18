FG, Labour Agree On N70,000 Minimum Wage — Minister

The Minister of Information Mohammed Idris, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration and the the Organised Labour have agreed on N70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The minister stated that the agreement was reached at a meeting between Tinubu and the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday in Abuja.

Idris, while addressing state house correspondents, after the meeting said that the President is expected to submit the new wage to the National Assembly.

He said: “We are happy to announce today (Thursday) that both the Organised Labour and the Federal Government have agreed on an increase on the N62,000 minimum wage.

“The new national minimum that Mr President is expected to submit to the National Assembly is N70,000.”

Also confirming the development in a statement by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed that the new minimum wage will be reviewed every three years.

The statement reads: “President approves N70,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers with promise to review the national minimum wage law every three years.

“President Tinubu also promised to find ways to assist the private sector and the sub-nationals to pay the minimum wage.

“President Tinubu announced the decisions at the meeting held with leaders of TUC and NLC on Thursday in Abuja, the second time the parties met in 7 days.

“The Labour leaders applauded President Tinubu for the fatherly gesture as the President also promised to use his discretionary powers meet the demands of university unions demanding unpaid 4 months salaries.