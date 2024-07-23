FG Moves To Reunite Dangote With Regulators Over Refinery Controversy

The Federal Government, on Monday, weighed into the rift between Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Recall that Dangote has been in a feud with the government over his refinery project in Lagos.

He had earlier narrated how a cabal was blocking his moves to import crude and how it has been difficult to get products, slowing down operations.

On June 4, Dangote said some international oil companies (IOCs) are struggling to supply crude to his refinery.

However, on July 15, Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), described the claim as “erroneous”, adding that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has provisions that guide willing buyer-willing seller transactions.

A few days later, the management of Dangote Industries Limited, the parent company of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, said the IOCs were frustrating its request to purchase crude feedstock for the refinery.

On July 18, the Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said local refineries, including the Dangote refinery, were producing inferior products compared to imported ones.

As the feud lingered, Dangote, on July 22, said he was willing to sell his oil refinery to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC).

However, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, convened a high-level meeting with key stakeholders to address and resolve the issues around the Dangote Refinery.

A statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, said the meeting involves: Mr. Aliko Dangote, Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group; NMDPRA’s Farouk Ahmed, NUPRC’s Gbenga Komolafe, Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC.



“The stakeholders expressed their gratitude to the minister for his exemplary leadership and timely intervention in facilitating this crucial dialogue. The meeting focused on finding a sustainable and lasting solution to the current impasse affecting the Dangote Refinery, with all parties demonstrating a commitment to collaborative and proactive problem-solving.”

The statement added that the minister emphasized the importance of cooperation and synergy among all stakeholders to ensure the success and optimal performance of the Oil and Gas sector, which is pivotal for Nigeria’s economic growth and energy security.

It noted that the meeting marked a significant step towards resolving the challenges and underscores the minister’s dedication to fostering a conducive environment for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.



